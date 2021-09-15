Community calendar

The Examiner

THURSDAY

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 817-325-7370. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Drop-in sessions cost $1.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Sip n Shop on the Square: 4 to 8 p.m., Independence Square. Join the merchants and restaurants for a happy hour sip n shop. No ticket or RSVP is needed. Shop for your holiday gift giving. Visit https://fb.me/e/Jc6lao1Z for further info.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.