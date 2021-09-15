Independence police officer wounded, suspect dead in shooting

By The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — An Independence, Missouri, police officer is hospitalized with critical injuries and another man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said two officers went to a residence in Independence about 11:30 a.m. in response to a call to dispatch and were met by a man who fired a handgun at the officers.

One of the officers was injured and taken to a hospital with a serious injury. The other officer returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Examiner has a reporter on the scene and will details as they become available.

The highway patrol's division of drug and crime control is investigating.

No other details about the officer's injuries or the suspect were released.