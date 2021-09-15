Missouri official COVID-19 deaths pass 11,000

Michele Munz

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri on Tuesday surpassed 11,000 COVID-19 deaths, including the death of a child, as early data indicates August was one of deadliest months of the pandemic.

The statewide death toll has reached 11,010 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Other data tracking sites may have higher death counts because state health officials wait to review death certificates.

The child died last week in the St. Louis area, according to officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Citing privacy, task force officials would not reveal any more information such as the child's age, hometown or underlying health conditions.

The death brings the total number of Missouri children younger than 18 who have died from COVID-19 to six, according to state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox.

Data lags by several weeks, but COVID-19 deaths in Missouri have already reached 878 in the five weeks that span August – more than triple the numbers seen this past spring, before the highly infections delta variant took hold, according to state data analyzed by the Post-Dispatch.

The five weeks prior to Aug. 1 saw 515 deaths, and the five weeks prior to that saw just 228.

Hospital officials hope the number of deaths will start to drop, as cases and hospitalizations have shown signs of easing. Statewide, the average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 1,999 after a peak of 2,417 on Aug. 20, according to the latest data.

Tuesday's seven-day average of new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri was 2,313, where it has hovered for the past few weeks after dropping from a summer peak of 3,032 on Aug. 5.

"Missouri is in something of a stable stage right now with levels plateaued, though there are storm clouds on the horizon with back-to-school," said Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief clinical officer for BJC HealthCare.

On Sept. 7, the state saw a record 1,133 positive test results for Missouri children younger than 18, beating the previous of 940 set on Nov. 9, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Missouri Hospital Association.

Last summer, a total of 8,263 cases were reported among children. This summer saw more than four times that, with nearly 34,000 cases reported, according to MHA's findings.