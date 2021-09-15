Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs caught up in COVID mask mandate dispute, restraining order

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The court hearing on Jackson County's restraining order against a Blue Springs diner, which had been scheduled for Wednesday morning, was postponed after the attorney for Rae's Cafe asked for a new judge.

Circuit Court Judge James Kanatzar, who granted the county's request last week for the restraining order to close the diner, granted the motion for a change of judge shortly before the scheduled hearing Wednesday morning.

John Reeves, the attorney representing Rae's Cafe and owner Amanda Wohletz, declined to comment when asked Wednesday by The Examiner about why he requested the change.

Presiding Judge Dale Youngs is to reassign the case to a different judge.

The county asked for the restraining order last Friday after Rae's Cafe continued to remain open even after the county Health Department revoked its food permit and ordered it to close for repeated violations of the public health order regarding masks in indoor public spaces.

Is Rae's Cafe still open?

Both Tuesday and Wednesday, the diner announced its daily special and hours on social media.

In a Monday conference call, attorneys from both sides agreed to an amended restraining order, allowing the diner to remain open pending the hearing, as long as it follows the county's mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

However, the public health order allows medical exemptions for masks and says the place of public accommodation “shall neither require the individual to produce medical documentation verifying a medical condition or disability, nor ask about the nature of a medical condition or disability.”

Wohletz continued to keep the diner open and serve customers as a “private club” after the Health Department revoked its food permit Sept. 3, saying the club was not open to the general public, charged visitors a membership fee of $1 and required visitor sign-in with a waiver. As a private club, the diner claims, it is then exempt from the public health order.

Why did Jackson County order it closed?

The county asked for the restraining order to close Rae's after the Health Department revoked the diner's food permit for repeated violations of the county's indoor mask mandate, calling it an “imminent health hazard.” Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer then ordered the diner closed for the continued violations and operating without a food permit.

When the county revoked the food permit and first ordered the business closed Sept. 3, it said health officials had received multiple complaints from customers about the business in the previous two weeks, including three the morning the food permit was revoked, and issued a warning and two tickets, as well as notice to the owner failure to wear masks and post proper signage would lead to their food permit being revoked.

Has the county closed any other businesses?

Jackson County says Rae's Cafe is just the third business over the whole pandemic, dating back to the spring of 2020, to have its license revoked for non-compliance. Caleb Clifford, chief of staff for County Executive Frank White Jr., said it's the first time the county has taken a business to court over a pandemic-related closure.

Through the pandemic, enforcement of county health orders has been complaint-based. Health officials visit places based on complaints received from the public and issue a warning or ticket if they witness the violation in person. One warning is given before a ticket of non-compliance is issued.

In August, after the mask mandate went back into effect, the county said it received more than 500 complaints and issued 86 warnings and 22 tickets for non-compliance.

What happens next in the court case?

Rae's Cafe continues to be open and serve customers, pending the hearing on the temporary restraining order. According to court documents, the amended temporary restraining order lasts until Sunday, barring further order from the court.

A spokesperson for the city of Blue Springs said Rae’s Cafe operating as a “private club” is allowed under the city’s zoning code for that property, a strip mall along Missouri 7.