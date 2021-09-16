Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Denny’s: 3939 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 24.

• Drip prevention not present on all ventilation hoods.

• Doors, door handles, door slides and door seals of all reach-in coolers noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• All equipment on cook line found heavily soiled with large buildup of grease.

• Cooling fan on cook line found heavily soiled.

• Non-approved sanitizer found being used on dining table tops. Corrected Aug, 24.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors throughout kitchen and under all equipment found with heavily litter, food debris and grease buildup.

• All food handlers and servers must have Independence food handler cards.

• Ware-washing equipment is not clean as required. Area around ware washing equipment found heavily soiled.

• Boxes of food found being stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

• Inside of ice machine found soiled.