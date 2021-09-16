Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Popeye’s: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 10.

• Floors under equipment had debris and buildup. Grease buildup under fryers.

• Drain by sink had accumulation of debris.

• Door in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of food debris buildup.

• Observed dust buildup on the vents in the lobby and the kitchen area. REPEAT.

• Bottoms of the majority of then reach-in coolers and freezers had debris and buildup.

• Shelving throughout the kitchen area had buildup of flour.

• Top of flour container by the vats had accumulation of flour buildup.

• Flour container by the tall reach-in freezer was not covered.

• Containers of food were stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and open case of food items were stored on the floor in the dry storage areas.

• Microwave had accumulation of buildup inside. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Observed ice buildup running down the back part of the walk-in freezer along the wall and ice buildup around the vents. SECOND REPEAT. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 10.

QuikTrip: 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Sept. 10.

• Several floor drains had accumulation and buildup.

• Correct all violations by Nov. 9.