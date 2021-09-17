Businesses signal brighter days ahead

Jeff Fox

From The Examiner during the week of September 13-18, 1971:

• “ARMCO PURCHASE SHOWS CONFIDENCE IN KC AREA” – The acquisition of a 47½-acre tract of land for expansion of the Armco Corp. steel plant is “a show of our confidence in the market place, and our confidence in the Kansas City area,” explained Harry Holiday, executive vice president of Armco’s steel division.

The land which is adjacent to the Armco operation on the southeast consists of 586,000 square feet of office space or about 12 acres of space under one roof. The production of welded wire fabric used to reinforce highway and building construction and wire rope used in cranes, elevators, and steel cable will be moved to the new facility.

• “’GOOBER’ OPENS STEAK HOUSE, VISITS UPTOWN” – Impeccably dressed in a tailored plaid suit, flared legs, and brown boots, George Lindsey represented the business image he is apparently striving to maintain in his new line of steak houses across the country.

But any comedian loves an audience and once inside George Lindsey broke into the character role he has built on television and called out “Say hey.” That was Goober of television fame who starred with Andy Griffith in several TV series.

“We want to be part of your town,” Lindsey told Mayor Phil K. Weeks. “We’re not just a restaurant; we really want to be part of the community and get involved in your community affairs.”

A wide white ribbon was cut opening George Lindsey’s Family Steak House at 408 West U.S. 24.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Sept. 12-17, 1921:

• “BIG FIRE AT LEVASY” – A fire at Levasy Wednesday night destroyed the lumber yard owned and operated by Nick Bickel and for a while threatened the entire town. The nearby buildings were saved only by hard work of those who live at Levasy or in the surrounding neighborhood. Every pump in town was worked overtime, lines of buckets formed and the general store of John Schuster and the hardware store across the street were saved by being drenched with water from the bucket brigade. The plate glass in the front of the Levasy bank across the street was cracked and ruined.

The fire started about 9 o’clock in the evening. W.A. Carver, an employee of the Missouri Pacific railroad, was at work on his Ford machine in a shed. He was using a lantern and when he opened the gas tank an explosion followed and the fire was into the lumber yard in an instant.

• “SIX THOUSAND POUNDS HONEY” – A.B. Crandall, who lives three miles south of Independence on the old Santa Fe trail, expects to market this year about 6,000 pounds of honey.

The bees in the early part of the season depended for their pasturage upon clover and buckwheat. They are now feeding on the goldenrod and Spanish needles. Honey in the market now sells from 25 to 40 cents a pound.

• “WILL NOT HAZE FRESHMEN” – The William Chrisman High School opened this morning at 8:30 o’clock with the largest attendance it has ever had on an opening day. Approximately six hundred teachers and pupils gathered in the auditorium.

E.B. Street, superintendent of schools, called the assembly to order and after some singing Mr. Street made his initial talk to the pupils. Mr. Street spoke of the things that the high school should accomplish and should be and how it could accomplish and be these things only as everyone worked together.

“Are you ready for a good year in school?” asked Mr. Street.

“Absolutely,” came in a chorus from both girls and boys.

“Who will make this a great year?” was the next question.

“We will,” came the reply from the pupils.

“Will you begin the year by coming tomorrow with a resolution not to spank freshmen?” came the next question.

There was a slight pause, then a chorus of “yes” but not so vigorous as had been the other responses to the superintendent’s questions.

Two officers from the Independence police department had been dispatched to the high school building to see that no “paddling” was done. Soon after the pupils took this stand Mr. Street went to the policemen, then told them of the promise that the pupils had made and that he was willing to risk them in the matter so the police returned to head quarters.