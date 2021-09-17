The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Fall Fun Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 am. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Blue Springs.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on 15th Street at Vesper Street, goes south on 15th to Main Street, east on Main to 10th Street and north on 10th to R.D. Mize Road, ending near St. John LaLande Catholic Church.

Chalk the Walk: The public is encouraged to the Independence Square or the Englewood Arts District and draw on the sidewalks or watch artists draw. Sunday is the day to walk the sidewalks and take in the drawings.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Final Art Show for Independence Art Association: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day until Oct. 31, at the Disabled American Veterans’ building, 14605 E. U.S. 40, Kansas City. This art show is free to the public.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Apparition Speakeasy: 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., 3 Trails Brewing, 111 N. Main, Independence, Sept. 17 through Oct. 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Cross the veil and enter a bar for the dead, by the dead, with otherworldly cocktails.

SATURDAY

Native Plants Sale: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. No registration is required. Volunteers will be available to load plants into your car. Grow Native! Professional members will be set up to sell native lants. Visit https://moprairie.org for updates and information about preordering and participating vendors.