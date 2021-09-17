Developer David Ward honored as Grain Valley Citizen of the Year

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

David Ward could be the most intimidating man in Grain Valley with his football player's physique, snowy white goatee and and a handshake that could bring a grown man to tears.

But when the president of Ward Development and Investment Company smiles, it lights up a room.

Heck, it lights up an entire community, as he has been named the 2021 Grain Valley Citizen of the Year. He will be honored Sept. 25 at the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s Toast of the Towns gala at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

"This is an honor that is long overdue," said Mayor Chuck Johnston, who is also Santa's No. 1 helper on the annual Grain Valley Santa Bus.

"Where would we be without David and his family? I don't even want to think about it. Almost all of the development north of Interstate 70 is because of David – except for the Price Chopper store – and he has a lot going on south of the interstate, too.”

"We owe a large debt of gratitude to David for all that he has done, bringing in new businesses and all the commercial development he has made available. This award is just a small showing of what is actually owed."

Ward flashes that smile when asked about winning the honor.

"It means a lot to me, it really does, to be honored by your community," he said, leaning forward in his chair and placing his hands on his one-of-a-kind homemade industrial metal desk, "but right now, it's cost me about $3,000 (to buy tickets to the event) and I have to wear a tux."

Then comes the laughter, that echoes off the walls of his Ward Development office, located off North Outer Road in Grain Valley.

It's the Ward family home away from home, filled with rustic art, with brick and natural stone highlights and a family member in each and every office.

His wife of 43 years, Sandra, their daughter Cassie and son Tony are joined by a staffer who jokingly has a placard on her desk that simply states, “I work here. I am not a family member.”

The gala will honor individuals, businesses and organizations for making a significant philanthropic impact in Eastern Jackson County.

Ward began building and developing in Grain Valley in 1990. He owned and operated several businesses, including a hardware store, a grocery store, a storage facility and the Old Towne Marketplace.

"David and his company are responsible for 1,750 homes in Grain Valley, including the development of six residential subdivisions," Johnston said. "And he does it all without any fanfare. We're just happy he's getting that tux and coming to the gala."

Ward is also active in the community and supports the Grain Valley Assistance Council, Boy Scouts, Grain Valley High School Booster Club, Grain Valley Youth Sports League and the Grain Valley Santa Bus.

The East Kansas City Industrial Park, developed by Ward Development, includes 325,000 square feet of flex office and industrial space with expansion underway that will more than double the current size.

"We have grown so much over the past two decades or so, and David has played a big part in that growth," Johnston added. "The investments that David and Ward Development have made to the community of Grain Valley have been instrumental in drawing families to become part of the community which has seen exponential growth in the last 20 years. The increase of residences has had additional economic influence as it has drawn new businesses and amenities to the area."

Another Ward business venture is Valley Oaks Angus, which has been been breeding Angus cattle for 30 years in Oak Grove. The most recent addition to Ward's business ventures is Valley Oak Meats in Blue Springs, which opened last October. It is a butcher shop that offers locally sourced meat and processing services.

"I love Grain Valley, my family loves Grain Valley, it's been our home for more than 50 years," Ward said, “and it’s been a real source of pride to watch it grow over the years.”