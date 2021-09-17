Independence Rotary honors two Fort Osage High School students

By The Examiner staff

Two Fort Osage High School students are the Independence Rotary students of the month.

Savannah Short is the daughter of Tina and Lowell Short of Independence. She has been on the student council for four years and is the senior class president. She is a four-year starter in varsity volleyball and is co-president of the National Honor Society chapter.

She plays competitive softball and is involved in youth softball, including coaching her sister’s team.

She plans to attend Kansas City Kansas Community College to be in athletics and to major in business. She plans to become a real estate agent.

David Jacquez is the son of Mary Jacquez of Independence. He is in football, wrestling and track. He plans to play football in college and earn a degree in business and marketing.