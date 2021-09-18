Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Fall Fun Fest: 10 am. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Blue Springs.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on 15th Street at Vesper Street, goes south on 15th to Main Street, east on Main to 10th Street and north on 10th to R.D. Mize Road, ending near St. John LaLande Catholic Church.

Chalk the Walk: The public is encouraged to the Independence Square or the Englewood Arts District and draw on the sidewalks or watch artists draw. Sunday is the day to walk the sidewalks and take in the drawings.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m. in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence.

Independence Uptown Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Second and Douglas Streets in downtown Lee’s Summit.

Free Shooting: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, 816-249-3194. A free day of shooting in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day. Hone your skills on the trap or skeet fields, archery, or rifle or pistol ranges. All shooters must provide their own firearm and ammunition or archery equipment.

Native Plants Sale: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A walk-in even. Volunteers will be available to load plants into your car. Grow Native! Professional members will be set up to sell native lants.

Insect – Citizen Science Pollinator Count: 2 to 3 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 8 and up. Learn how to tell the differences among honey bees, carpenter bees and bumble bees. Also, help count pollinators to help further insect science. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

MONDAY

National Senior Center month celebration: 10:45 a.m., Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant, Indep. Refreshments, photo booth, door prizes.

TUESDAY

Blue Springs Daughters of the American Revolution meeting: 5:30 p.m. for hospitality and 6 p.m. for meeting and program. The meeting will be held at The Emerald Room, 800 S.W. Outer Road, Blue Springs. The speaker will be Sarah Poff who will present on the topic of “Olive Boon: Trails to Rails.” For further information, contact Mary Neubauer, corresponding secretary, Blue Springs NSDAR at drsnewbauer@sbcglobal.net or 816-305-7917.