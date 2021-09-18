Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Monday, Sept. 20, 2 to 5 p.m., Mattie Rhodes Center Northeast, 148 N. Topping Ave., Kansas City. No appointment needed. This clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine doses one, two and three; the Moderna vaccine doses one, two and three; and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket at Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. No appointment needed. This clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine for doses 1, 2 and 3; the Moderna vaccine for doses 2 and 3; and the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine.

• Friday, Sept. 24, 4 to 7 p.m., Inter City Fire Protection District, 1702 Blue Ridge Blvd. No appointment is required. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, doses 1, 2 and 3; the Moderna vaccine, doses 2 and 3; and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Mattie Rhodes Center, 148 N. Topping Ave., Kansas City. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, doses 1, 2 and 3; the Moderna vaccine, doses 2 and 3; and the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine.

Third dose/booster vaccines:

• The Jackson County Health Department is now offering, at any of its clinics, a third dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna COVID vaccine to those who meet the medical criteria. An appointment is not needed to receive a third dose, but you will need to make sure the clinic you are attending will be offering the same brand of vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as you were given on your first two doses. You must also bring your vaccination card with you to get your third dose. You will not be required to prove how you meet the criteria for a third dose. To determine whether you meet criteria for a third dose, talk with your health-care provider and/or visit https://health.mo.gov/news/newsitem/uuid/e6e71649-73dc-4ca6-bf44-0e589132cdf8/certain-immunocompromised-individuals-can-now-receive-third-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-in-missouri

• Truman Medical Centers/University Health is providing third dose/booster vaccines for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Third doses are provided only on Tuesday and Thursday. An appointment must be made for these third doses by calling 816-404-CARE. Third-dose vaccinations are being provided only for immunocompromised persons but you will not be required to prove that you qualify for the third dose. Talk with your health-care provider to make that determination.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies, including Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/