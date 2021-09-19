Doggie date night raises funds for Shep's Place in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Humans are invited to bring their favorite canine to dinner on Wednesday at either Ophelia’s or the Courthouse Exchange on the Independence Square. Dinner will be on the patio at either restaurant (one dog per human, and leashes are required).

You can reserve your table for 5:30, 6:30, or 7 p.m. at either restaurant by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doggie-date-night-on-the-independence-square-tickets-165024814663

There will also be pet venders at Fort Waggin’ Tail, on Liberty between Maple and Lexington between 6 and 8 p.m. For further information, visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Fort%20Waggin%27%20Tail

These events are to raise money for Shep’s Place Dog Sanctuary, a refuge for elderly dogs at 17012 E Truman Road, Independence.