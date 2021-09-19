Senior Center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Sept. 20, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Beef-mac casserole, Scandinavian veggies, vanilla wafer and banana pudding, pears, wheat bread.

• Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, fiesta vegetables, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll.

• Wednesday: Chicken strips, sweet potato wedges, salad with tomato and carrots, multigrain bread, orange, graham crackers.

• Thursday: Sloppy Joes, potatoes au gratin, Scandinavian veggies, peaches and strawberries, wholegrain bun.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, ice cream-strawberry, white cake.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Steak fajita salad, pioneer brussels sprouts, tortilla chips, peach cobbler.

• Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, steamed broccoli, berries and bananas.

• Wednesday: Buffalo chicken sandwich, beer-battered onion rings, lemon pepper Antigua blend veggies, ambrosia salad.

• Thursday: Hamburger pizza, salad with peppers and tomatoes, Riviera blend veggies, sliced peaches.

• Friday: Barbecued brisket sandwich, mesquite roasted corn, steamed carrots, watermelon wedge, Jell-O poke cake.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken alfredo, diced carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage, spiced peaches, dessert.

• Wednesday: Apricot pork, potatoes au gratin, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Tuna casserole, California vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Sloppy Joe bake, corn, dessert.