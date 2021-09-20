Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Ezy’s Smoothie Station: 491 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 14.

• Noticed the can opener had white buildup. CORRECTED on site.

• Noticed black buildup inside the ice machine on the lid and the side.

• The floors had a black buildup throughout the kitchen area. Floors are sticky.

• Door under the sink in the front of the house is broken.

• Noticed the shelves not sealed or painted by the sink in the front of the house. And the shelves by the service area behind the counter.

• Correct all violations by Nov. 13.

Adams Pointe Golf Club: 1601 N.E. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 15.

• Door gasket on the walk-in cooler is torn.

• Vents in the walk-in cooler had a large brown buildup. Racks in the walk-in cooler had a brown buildup. Walk-in cooler had a black buildup inside.

• Correct violations by Nov. 14.