Take a virtual 'whistle stop' tour of the renovated Truman Library in Independence

By The Examiner staff

The Truman Library and Museum in Independence is offering a “Whistle Stop” virtual tour of the recently renovated and expanded museum. It’s a series of online programs starting this week.

The programs are free, but participants need to register in order to receive links to these presentations. Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/tli-events/ and selecting the first virtual program, “An Unlikely President,” which will be presented at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The museum itself remains closed because of the pandemic, but it has a wide range of resources available at www.trumanlibrary.gov.

The virtual presentations are:

• Sept. 23 – “An Unlikely President,” narrated by A.J. Baime, the author of “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World” and “Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America's Soul.”

• Oct. 5 – “The Education of Harry Truman.”

• Oct. 14 – “Captain Harry, WWI and the Battery D Boys.”

• Nov 2 – “Truman and Pendergast.”

• Nov 17 – “Judge Truman Meets Mr. Veatch.”

• Dec 12 – “Mr. Truman goes to Washington.”