Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Hardees: 4011 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 24.

• No time stamps/time labels being used. CORRECTED Aug. 24.

• All employees must have Independence food handler cards.

• Inside reach-in freezer noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under and behind equipment, and under storage shelving in basement.

Old Chicago Pizza: 4661 S. Cochise Ave., inspected Aug. 24.

• Inside of pizza oven noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• Interior piece of the ice machine found soiled.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor inside of walk-in cooler found with standing water. Floors under equipment in kitchen area found soiled.

• Soda guns in bar area noted not being kept clean. CORRECTED Aug. 24.

• Pour nozzles of liquor bottles noted not free from accumulation of soil. CORRECTED Aug. 24.

• Interior of glass cooler found with broken glass in bottom of it. CORRECTED on Aug. 24

Maywood Terrace Living Center: 10300 E. Truman Road, inspected Aug. 25.

• Ware-washing machine found not dispensing chemical sanitizer correctly.

Score Sports Bar & Grill: 9100 E. 35th St., inspected Aug. 25.

• Sanitizing equipment in kitchen and in bar area found not functioning. Food contact surfaces were not being sanitized.

• Soda gun in the bar area found heavily soiled. CORRECTED Aug. 21.

• Follow-up on violation will be on Monday, Aug. 30. All employees must obtain Independence food handler cards by next routine inspection.

• Inside of low boy reach-in cooler on food prep line found with a liquid pooled in the bottom of it. Fridge found soiled.

• Inside ice machine noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under and behind equipment in kitchen and bar area found soiled with food and litter debris.

ˆFood was stored on floor of walk-in cooler.