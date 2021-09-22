Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile-radius. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Fall prevention class for seniors: 11 a.m., Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant, Independence. Receive help completing NCOA’s Falls Free Check Up tool and take home valuable information about fall prevention. This is a walk-in program so no appointment or registration is required.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.

Doggie Date Night: Seating at 5:30, 6:30, and 7 p.m. at Ophelia’s and Courthouse Exchange. This is a fund-raiser for Shep’s Place, a refuge for elderly dogs. Come, with your canine companion (one dog per human and leashes are required) to enjoy dinner on the patio at either Ophelia’s or Courthouse Exchange. There will also be pet vendors at Fort Waggin’ Tail on Liberty between Maple and Lexington between 6 and 8 p.m. For further information and to reserve a table, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doggie-date-night-on-the-independence-square-tickets-165024814663

For further information about Fort Waggin’ Tail, visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Fort%20Waggin%27%20Tail