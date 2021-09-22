Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Friday, Sept. 24, 4 to 7 p.m., Inter City Fire Protection District, 1702 Blue Ridge Blvd.. No appointment is required. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, doses 1, 2 and 3; the Moderna vaccine, doses 2 and 3; and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, Mattie Rhodes Center, 148 N. Topping Ave., Kansas City. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, doses 1, 2 and 3; the Moderna vaccine, doses 2 and 3; and the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine.

• Monday, Sept. 27, 9 to 11 a.m., Reading Rocket @ C.S.L. Fresh Food Pantry, 1001 W. Walnut St., Independence. This clinic will offer the first, second and third Pfizer doses as well as the second and third Moderna doses. No appointment is required.

• Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11:30 to 1 p.m., Reading Rocket at Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. This clinic will offer the first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the second and third doses of the Moderna vaccine. There is no need to make an appointment for this clinic.

• Wednesday, Sept. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cockerell & McIntosh Pediatrics, 11200 E. Winner Road, Independence. This clinic will offer the second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment needed.

• Friday, Oct. 1, 8:30 to 4 p.m., Cockerell & McIntosh Pediatrics, 1203 Missouri 7, Blue Springs. This clinic will offer the second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is needed.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies, including Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley,

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/