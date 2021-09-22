Thirty years in prison for Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

A man is going to prison for shooting and killing his wife in their Independence home last year.

Larnell “Wink” McDonald, 64, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday in a Jackson County Court. He was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and 20 years for armed criminal action, with those sentences to run consecutively.

A jury convicted him in April. He had been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on the evening of Aug. 16, 2020, in a house in 2600 block of Arlington, off Westport Road on the western edge of the city. McDonald later told police that he and his wife, Kimah, had planned to separate and that night they had been arguing.

He aimed a 9mm handgun at her.

“It was loaded. I pointed a gun, and it went off. That’s all I can say,” he later told police.

Kimah McDonald had texted her brother, asking him to have police come to the house. As officers arrived, they heard one shot. After they got Larnell McDonald to come out, they found Kimah in the upstairs bedroom, shot in the forehead and with no pulse.