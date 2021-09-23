Animals Best Friends fall sale set for Sept. 25 in Independence

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has rescued many animals over the years and placed them in wonderful forever homes. It also has an outreach program that helps people in need. It pays for medical procedures, and it provides food, beds and crates for those who desperately need them. Iy has many cats that need good homes.

This coming Saturday, Animals Best Friends is having a fall sale at its facility, 2302 S Crysler, Independence. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. There are lots of miscellaneous items in this sale.

ABF is not requesting donations for this sale. Please come and support Animals Best Friends and the homeless animals they rescue.