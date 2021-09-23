Flags to half-staff Friday to honor Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans

By The Examiner staff

Gov. Mike Parson has ordered flags in Jackson County to half-staff on Friday in honor of Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was killed last week in the line of duty.

Many flags in the city have been a half-staff since last week for the officer’s death.

Madrid-Evans' funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at the Community of Christ Auditorium. After the funeral, a procession will go east on Walnut Avenue to Memorial Drive, go past Independence police headquarters for a moment, then go west on Truman Road and north on Winner Road to Mount Washington Cemetery.

Madrid-Evans' body will be transported in an AMR ambulance – a nod to his previous work as an EMT before becoming a police officer. Madrid-Evans, 22, graduated from the police academy in July and was a few weeks into his field training with Independence police when he was shot by a suspect Sept. 15 while responding to a residence check call.