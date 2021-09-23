Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Sterling Apple Market: 11215 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 23.

• Concrete floor of meat cutting room is not sealed and cannot be properly cleaned. Must be repaired to a smooth washable non-absorbent surface. REPEAT.

• Walls at entrance to meat cutting room from meat case found heavily soiled and with bare wood on the edges. Critical violations must be corrected within 30 days.

• Front of table holding meat slicer found badly rusted and peeling. Repair or replace table.

Cosentino’s Sunfresh: 18001 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 23.

• A knife was found in the basin of the hand sink. CORRECTED Aug. 23.

Save A Lot: 11200 E. Truman Road, inspected Aug. 23. No violations found.

Dairy Queen: 4045 Little Blue Parkway, inspected Aug 26.

• Observed employee with a septum piercing – future violations will result in the manager on duty as well as the employee being issued tickets. Employee removed piercing. REPEAT.

• Condiments must be protected from contamination. Ice cream toppings found in containers encrusted with dried food residue. These containers were also missing lids which could lead to possible contamination. These containers must be washed nightly.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Towel dispenser at hand sink in ware washing area found empty. CORRECTED Aug. 26.

• The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris: drip pan of slushee machine, drip pans of soft serve machines, exterior of gravy dispenser, cart in ware-washing area, piping beneath three-compartment sink.

• Pan and other items found grease-laden on table in kitchen.

• Ice cream topping station found to be heavily soiled.

• Cutting board in ice cream area found to be badly scored and no longer easily cleanable.

• Interior of make cooler found with heavy food spill.

• Rack holding sauces in make cooler found heavily soiled.

• Interior of ovens found soiled.