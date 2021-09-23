New ownership of The Examiner stresses local news

By The Examiner staff

The Examiner has a new owner, CherryRoad Media, which plans to maintain an emphasis on local news.

“We’re interested in local, small communities – really, Middle America communities,” CherryRoad CEO Jeremy Gulban said Thursday after the sale was announced by Gannett.

The Examiner is among several newspapers in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa that Gannett is selling to CherryRoad Media. Others include the Leavenworth Times and a dozen other papers in Kansas. In Missouri, they include the papers in Chillicothe, Boonville and Linn County. CherryRoad, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, also owns newspapers in Minnesota, Arkansas and Alabama.

CherryRoad Media is a division of CherryRoad Technologies, which originated in 1983. Gulban said the company wants to use its digital advantages but stressed the importance of the printed paper as well.

“I don’t think a newspaper is a newspaper if it doesn’t print a newspaper,” he said.

Gulban said the company plans an infusion of creativity, energy and resources to support local newspapers.

"We're really excited to be working with the high quality of staff already in place in these communities," he said. "We want to bring together our tech skills and tools and put together a great online news source and print newspapers for subscribers."

Changes through the years

This opens another new chapter in the 123-year history of The Examiner. “Colonel” William Southern started the weekly Jackson Examiner in 1898 and then The Independence Examiner, a daily, in 1905. He later took on a partner, Frank Rucker, and they owned and ran the paper until 1951, when they sold it to the Stauffer newspaper company, based in Topeka.

Stauffer held the paper for two generations of growth and change. It dropped “Independence” from the name in 1963 and a decade later launched a sister daily newspaper, The Blue Springs Examiner, which had a run of about 35 years.

Stauffer sold its newspapers to Morris Communications of Augusta, Georgia, in 1995. Morris sold most of those same papers, including The Examiner, to GateHouse Media in 2007. GateHouse bought Gannett – and kept the Gannett name – two years ago.