Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Grand Festival of Chez Les Canses: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, 107 Osage St., Sibley. This festival, named in honor of the initial French name given to the area, will celebrate the history of early French explorers and adventurers. Interpreters will demonstrate the arts, crafts, and customs of the early European explorers who visited this region in the 1700s. Tickets can be purchased at the fort.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers Market: 7 to 11 a.m., in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Lee’s Summit Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Second and Douglas Streets downtown. For further Information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Birds, Ducks, Grebe, Goose – An Intro to Waterfowl ID: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Designed for persons ages 10 and older. Learn to identify water birds by sight and sound.

Discover Nature, Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For ages 2 and older. Enjoy this story hour as you meet birds, mammals and all sorts of magnificent creatures.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by the Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6 p.m. Food, beverages and snacks are available. Admission is $10. Open to the public. Call 816-373-0221 for more information.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Back to School Book-Fari at the Kansas City Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., today and Sunday, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City. The Kansas City Zoo has partnered with the Kansas City Public Library and its bookmobile to promote learning, growing and exploration. Displays will be placed throughout the zoo with book excerpts. Find out how they relate to the zoo and its animals. Guests will be able to visit the library information booth in the lobby.

On Saturday only, Zoo guests can visit the bookmobile from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at kansascityzoo.org/tickets-and-pricing.