Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Electric Poe and Union Cemetery Guided Tours: Program begins at 7 p.m., with guided tours beginning 90 minutes earlier, 227 E 28 Terrace, Kansas City. The program, will be presented on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, outdoors in the cemetery, includes the presentation of two Poe stories: “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Tomb of Ligeia.” Electric guitar music accompanies these spooky tales. This is a presentation of the Coterie. To buy tickets, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1073463

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Toughest Monster Truck Tour: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence. Three shows – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 1 p.m. Saturday. Trucks involved will include Bigfoot, Dirt Crew, Quad Chaos, and Wrecking Machine. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Cable Dahmer box office.

Puppets a Glow-Go: 7:30 to 10 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, KCMO. This is a drive-thru experience for the whole family. You will be allowed to drive into a magical glowing wonderland of space where constellations come to life among the moon and stars, aliens and fairies. Puppets reaching up to 15 feet tall or 35 fee wide will delight the entire family. Turn your radio to 90.1 FM, KKFI, for the soundtrack to this performance. Puppets a Glow-Go is presented in partnership with the National WWI Museum and Memorial and the StoneLion Puppets.

SATURDAY

Grand Festival of Chez Les Canses: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, 107 Osage Street, Sibley. This festival, named in honor of the initial French name given to the area, will celebrate the history of early French explorers and adventurers. Interpreters will demonstrate the arts, crafts, and customs of the early European explorers who visited this region in the 1700s. Tickets can be purchased at the fort.