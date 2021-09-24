Days gone by from The Examiner's files: A red-letter day in Blue Springs

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Sept. 20-25, 1971:

• “R-4 SCHOOL DEDICATION ‘HAPPY, SERIOUS EVENT’” – Dedication of Blue Springs High School Sunday afternoon was described as “both a happy and a serious occasion” by state Sen. Jack E. Gant, who spoke to about 400 persons attending the ceremonies.

Gale T. Bartow, superintendent of schools in the R-4 School District, and William Franken, former superintendent, both of whom were present, were praised by Gant for their interest and concern in educational matters.

Describing education as that which “transmits knowledge and skills and provides the kind of experience best suiting the students in going back to live in the society from which they came,” Gant said that responsibilities fall on both students and teachers.

• “INDEPENDENCE STUDYING ANNEXING BLUE SUMMIT” – Independence is studying the possibility of annexing the tiny area of Blue Summit which lies landlocked between the city and Kansas City.

“I’d like to ask this council to consider annexing the area to the west of the city known as Blue Summit,” said R.M. (Rudy) Bonville. “As you all know this city has been tied up in court problems for five years trying to become incorporated. As I understand it, the case is expected to be put aside soon and the land will be up for grabs,”

Bonville said he was under the impression that Kansas City considered it cut and dried that they would annex the area as soon as the court freed the land.

• “APPLE QUALITY IS HIGH IN LIMITED COUNTY CROP” – Although this year’s apple crop won’t be as large as some, most Jackson County orcharists agree that the quality is at least as good as during any year they remember.

Roy Steen, manager of Evans Orchard, said the apples produced there this fall not only were of fine quality, but “some are the largest I’ve ever seen.”

“We have some Jonathans weighing as much as a pound apiece and Red Delicious that weigh at least a pound and a quarter,” he said.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of September 19-24, 1921:

• “LACK OF RESPECT FOR FLAG” – “When the National Colors are passing on parade or review, the spectators should, if walking, halt, and if sitting, rise and stand at attention and uncover till the flag shall have passed by.” This covers any formal occasion like a funeral procession. The custom is obligatory upon men in the army; it is a rule of the Boy Scout organization; and while not actually obligatory upon civilians it is nevertheless strongly urged upon all as tending to increase general respect for the emblem of our country.

Ex-service men marching in this city Sunday afternoon were somewhat chagrined because few men and boys on the sidewalks removed their hats when the flag went by. Of the one hundred or more men and boys standing along Maple Avenue as the procession passed from the Ott Undertaking establishment to the Watson Memorial church not to exceed a half dozen removed their hats.

At last the men in uniform lost patience and on the march back to town from Mound Grove Cemetery began calling to the men they passed to remove their hats, and finally ridiculed them with such questions as “Is your arm broken? They why not take off your hat to the flag?”

• “KILL YOUR OWN CATS” – A lady who lives on one of the roads entering Independence from the east called this morning and said that she thought people ought to kill their own cats. She said that every few days somebody brings a bunch of small cats into town and turns them loose in her neighborhood. The children and mothers do not want to kill the cats, neither do they want to keep them and the situation has become a nuisance.

Tender-hearted people who want to get rid of a bunch of kittens and then drop them on somebody else are showing just the right neighborly spirit.

• “PLANNED A JAIL BREAK” – An old spoon, bent and filed in a way that it was practically made into a key for the opening of a shackle lock, was found yesterday afternoon by the deputies at the county jail here. Jesse Currant, jailer, at once became suspicious, began a thorough search of the jail and found a saw blade. This morning he found a three-cornered file. It was evident that the men were getting ready to effect another jail break, if they could do so.

Mr. Curran says that it is practically impossible to keep the men on the chain gang from bringing in some kind of implements for cutting the bars or getting away in some manner. He says that they will slip a file in their shoes and walk with it or go through almost anything in order to bring things to them in escape.

When the saw blades or files are found in the jail it is never possible to tell to which of the prisoners they belong since no one will ever claim them.