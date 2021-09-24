Two from Truman High School honored

By The Examiner staff

Two students at Truman High School are the Independence Rotary students of the month.

Omar Caro Ajtun is the son of Marco Caro and Elvira Ajtun.

He plays varsity soccer as well as club soccer, and he works at Discount Tire.

He plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City or Missouri State University and play soccer while studying business.

Katelyn Sutton is the daughter of Tim and Kristen Sutton.

She plays varsity softball and is a pole vaulter on the track and field team. She is an ISGA Camp School helper and a helper in Exceptionals softball. She worked at Texas Roadhouse. She plans to work in a day care after high school.

She has committed to play softball at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and has gotten a KC Scholars scholarship. She plans to become a dentist.