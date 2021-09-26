Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Sept. 27.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, citrus fruit cup.

• Tuesday: Beef patty, salad, steak fries, wholegrain bread.

• Wednesday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar, spinach, fruit mix, wholegrain bread.

• Thursday: Chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, pineapple-and-mandarin mix, wholegrain bread.

• Friday: Beef stew with veggies, salad, banana, corn muffin.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Baked pork chop, lemon-peppered broccoli, black eyed peas, strawberries.

• Tuesday: Gnocchi with pesto cream sauce, salad mix, roasted garlic brussels sprouts, cantaloupe slice.

• Wednesday: Baked chicken and avocado sandwich, sweet potato wedges, pasta salad.

• Thursday: Teriyaki chicken salad, salad with tomatoes, three bean salad, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Lemon-peppered tilapia, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, plum halves.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Riblets, potatoes au gratin, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Tacos, spiced apples, dessert.

• Wednesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, California veggies, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken and rice, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Baked fish, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert.