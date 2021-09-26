Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Sept. 27. 

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200. 

Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, citrus fruit cup. 

• Tuesday: Beef patty, salad, steak fries, wholegrain bread. 

• Wednesday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar, spinach, fruit mix, wholegrain bread. 

• Thursday: Chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, pineapple-and-mandarin mix, wholegrain bread. 

• Friday: Beef stew with veggies, salad, banana, corn muffin. 

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.  

• Monday: Baked pork chop, lemon-peppered broccoli, black eyed peas, strawberries. 

Tuesday: Gnocchi with pesto cream sauce, salad mix, roasted garlic brussels sprouts, cantaloupe slice. 

Wednesday: Baked chicken and avocado sandwich, sweet potato wedges, pasta salad. 

• Thursday: Teriyaki chicken salad, salad with tomatoes, three bean salad, tropical fruit. 

• Friday: Lemon-peppered tilapia, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, plum halves. 

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out.  Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk. 

 Monday: Riblets, potatoes au gratin, mixed vegetables, dessert. 

Tuesday: Tacos, spiced apples, dessert. 

Wednesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, California veggies, dessert. 

• Thursday: Chicken and rice, Antigua vegetables, dessert. 

Friday: Baked fish, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert. 