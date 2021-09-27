Examiner honored in Missouri journalism contest

By The Examiner staff

Examiner journalists have been recognized by their peers for their best work in 2020.

The Examiner took first place in editorials among small daily newspapers in the 2021 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. The group presented the awards Saturday at its annual conference.

The Examiner won for an editorial, headlined “Public deserves full accounting of school lawsuit,” that criticized the Blue Springs School Board for its refusal to discuss its lawsuit to overturn Jackson County pandemic safety restrictions, specifically limits on attendance at football games. The district defied those rules and sued, and to this day the public does not know who paid for that lawsuit.

“Private interests should not drive the school district’s legal agenda. The public’s name should not be used to advance private interests,” the paper wrote. It called for transparency by the school district and reform by the Missouri General Assembly.

Contest judges called the editorial a “blueprint of what an editorial should be.”

The Examiner also won other awards:

• Editor Jeff Fox placed second among humorous columnists and third among serious columnists at small dailies.

• Joe Liccar placed third among editorial cartoonists.

• Sports reporter Bill Althaus placed third among sports columnists.

• Reporter Mike Genet, along with Fox, took third for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.