Hazardous waste collection Saturday in Grain Valley

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County will host a hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Road and Bridge Facility, 34900 E. Old U.S. 40, Grain Valley.

Residents from Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Sugar Creek, Grain Valley, Greenwood, Lake Tapawingo, Lone Jack, Levasy, Sibley, River Bend and Unity Village are allowed to bring hazardous waste. The specific types of waste that will be accepted include auto and house batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, automotive fluids, fuels, paint products, acids/bases and solvents, hobby supplies, household and pool chemical. For further info, see: https://www.jacksongov.org/Events-directory/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Collection-Day