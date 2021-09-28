Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Chrisman Plaza Cash Saver: 405 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 23.

• Duct tape found on all windows in doors. REPEAT.

• Ceiling found with badly peeling paint.

• All violations must be repaired within 30 days.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse: 19800 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Aug. 23.

• Employee restroom noted without paper towels in dispenser. CORRECTED Aug. 23.

• Toilet tissue noted not available at all toilets. Employee restroom noted without toilet tissue in dispenser. CORRECTED Aug. 23.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Scallops found thawing in the bus tubs. Cook placed bus tub in prep sink and turned on the water. CORRECTED Aug. 23.

• Interior of the ice machine lid found with a mold-like substance.

Subway Sandwiches: 3850 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 23.

• Beverage found on back counter without a lid-beverage was disposed of.

• Prep table in back room and table to the left of the drive thru make cooler found dirty.

• Floor throughout the make line and prep area found dirty.

Tagine House LLC: 201 N. Forest, inspected Aug. 23. No violations found.