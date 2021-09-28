Red Cross appeals for blood donations

By The Examiner staff

The American Red Cross has announced an emergency shortage of blood and blood platelets. The current blood inventory is the lowest for this time of year in six years.

To donate, make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The following blood drives are scheduled to help address the current blood emergency in our area:

Blue Springs:

• Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites, 20300 E. 42nd St. S.

• Oct. 13, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 S. Missouri 7.

• Oct. 15, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m., Hughes Defense, 1008 W. Main St.

Independence:

• Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive.

Lee’s Summit:

• Oct. 4, noon to 5:30 p.m., Lee’s Summit Medical Center, 2100 S.E. Blue Parkway.

• Oct. 14, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Lakewood Way Business Suites, 4041 N.E. Lakewood Way.

Raytown:

• Oct. 12, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Raytown Chapel United Methodist Church, 5413 Blue Ridge Cut-off.