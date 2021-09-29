Pets must be spared from abusive situations

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Recently I have noticed posts on social media by women leaving abusive relationships. This is a brave and necessary move on their part, but what about the pets?

When one leaves an abusive relationship leaving the pet behind puts the pet in a dangerous and life-threatening position. Abusers will use pets to control their victims. If a victim leaves without the pet, the pet may be killed in retaliation.

If you are in an abusive relationship, please do what you can to get out of it. Some shelters do not accept pets but more enlightened shelters such as the Rose Brooks Shelter, Hope House and Hope Haven do.

If you cannot go to a shelter that takes pets, please reach out to a local shelter or veterinarian for help. They should be able to find your pet a temporary home until you can bring your pet back into your family.

Our pets are family and should be treated as such. Sadly, many domestic abuse shelters may not have room for pets. They need to make changes or arrangements to help victims’ pets to get out of danger. Our society needs to realize that our pets are considered family members and not mere possessions.

It is important to report animal abuse no matter what the situation. If you are threatened with retaliation, that needs to be reported to the police. The hate and anger in our communities today cannot be allowed to dominate and repress our lives. We need to stand up for ourselves and the animals.