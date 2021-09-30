Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low-impact class that will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Native Plants, Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 14 and older. Many native tall grass flowers are in full bloom now, and are covered in pollinators. Join our native landscape specialists for a walk around the grounds. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

The 40th annual Night Flight 5K run, benefitting the Legacy for Parks Foundation: 9 p.m. at the Legacy Park Amphitheater, 901 N.E. Bluestem Drive, Lee's Summit. Packet pick-up and late registration 4 to 7 p.m. Registration fees are $30 for 14 years and older and $25 for 13 years and under. For more information or to register, call Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation at 816-969-1500.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 N.W. Murray Road Lee’s Summit. Over 100 artists and crafters will be selling their creations. Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

SATURDAY

Jackson County hazardous waste collection day: 8 to noon, Road and Bridge Facility, 34900 E. Old U.S. 40, Grain Valley. This event is open to residents of Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Sugar Creek, Grain Valley, Greenwood, Lake Tapawingo, Lone Jack, Levasy, Sibley, River Bend and Unity Village. Materials accepted include auto and house batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, automotive fluids, fuels, paint products, acids/bases and solvents, hobby supplies, household and pool chemical. For further info, see: Mark your calendar

https://www.jacksongov.org/Events-directory/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Collection-Day