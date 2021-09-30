Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Sugar Creek Slavic Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Mike Onka Memorial Building and William Henry Harrison Park ,11520 Putnam St. Music will include Kolograd (a name which translates as “Dance City”), the Sugar Creek Tamburitzans, and the Brian McCarty Band. Food is a highlight of this festival and will include sarma (cabbage rolls), kielbasa, goulash, povitica and more.

For further information, visit www.slavicfest.com/festival or the facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SugarCreekSlavicFestival

SATURDAY

Independence Cultural Heritage Skateboard Competition: 10 a.m. for registration and 11 a.m. for competition. The competition will be in the top-level skateboard park in Hill Park, located at 23rd Street and Maywood, Independence. Food will be available. Prizes and trophies will be awarded. For information, visit the facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Independence-Cultural-Heritage-Skateboard-Compeition-122682005790838/

Jackson County Hazardous Waste Collection Day: 8 to noon, Road and Bridge Facility, 34900 E. Old U.S. 40, Grain Valley. This event is open to residents of Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Sugar Creek, Grain Valley, Greenwood, Lake Tapawingo, Lone Jack, Levasy, Sibley, River Bend and Unity Village. Materials accepted include auto and house batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, automotive fluids, fuels, paint products, acids/bases and solvents, hobby supplies, household and pool chemical. For further info, see: Mark your calendar

https://www.jacksongov.org/Events-directory/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Collection-Day

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Second and Douglas Streets in downtown Lee’s Summit. This week is Harvest Fest. The first 100 children will get to enjoy free pumpkin decorating and the first 200 customers will receive a 2021 insulated Farmer’s Market bag. For further information, call 816-246-6598 or visit downtownls.org/market/

Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 N.W. Murray Road Lee’s Summit. Over 100 artists and crafters will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations. Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

MONDAY

Deadline to register for Babes in the Woods, Backdoor to Bethany Falls: 10 a.m., Oct. 6. This program is designed for babies, young children, under 36 months of age, with an accompanying adult. Participants will hike on the Bethany Falls Trail, seeing the unique boulders. There will be plenty of time to stop, play and take pictures. Register at mdc.mo.gov/events.