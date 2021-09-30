Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Dixon’s Chili Parlor: 9105 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 25.

• Kitchen staff was not washing hands at proper times. Employee noted on cell phone then went to serve food without washing hands and changing gloves. CORRECTED Aug. 25.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary.

Floors in back storage area found with buildup of litter. Floors around front serving line.

• Cans of food product and food containers found stored next to cleaning chemicals. CORRECTED Aug. 25.

Gates and Sons Bar-B-Q: 10440 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 25.

• All employees must have Independence or Kansas City food handler cards.

• Chopping blocks found damaged and in need of replacing.

• Soda fountains found heavily soiled around nozzle.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Objects found sitting in hand sinks. CORRECTED Aug. 25.

Ophelia’s: 201 N. Main St., inspected Aug. 25.

• “All violations corrected on the spot.”