Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Ezy’s Smoothie Station: 491 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 14.

• Noticed the can opener had white buildup. CORRECTED on site.

• Noticed black buildup inside the ice machine on the lid and the side.

• The floors had a black buildup throughout the kitchen area. Floors are sticky.

• Door under the sink in the front of the house is broken.

• Noticed the shelves not sealed or painted by the sink in the front of the house. And the shelves by the service area behind the counter.

• Correct all violations by Nov. 13.

Adams Pointe Golf Club: 1601 N.E. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 15.

• Door gasket on the walk-in cooler is torn.

• Vents in the walk-in cooler had a large brown buildup. Racks in the walk-in cooler had a brown buildup. Walk-in cooler had a black buildup inside.

• Correct violations by Nov. 14.

St. Mary’a Medical Center: 201 West R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 17.

• Floors throughout the kitchen area had a black buildup on them. Correct by Nov. 16.

Benton House at Blue Springs: 1730 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Sept. 17.

• Establishment did not have heat test device for the dishwasher. Correct by Nov. 16.

• Top of the dishwasher had a large buildup of soil residues. CORRECTED on site.

Jack in the Box: 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 17.

• Noticed the door gaskets were torn on the reach-in cooler near the flat top. REPEAT. Noticed the door gasket on the side door was missing. Correct by Nov. 16.

• Sanitized bucket was empty on the three-compartment sink. CORRECTED. Employee replaced the sanitizer with a new bucket.

• Food residue was in a container with the to-go bags. CORRECTED. Employee cleaned out the container.