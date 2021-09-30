Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Rainbow Center for Communicative Disorders: 900 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Sept. 17. No violations found.

Sonic Drive-In, 515 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 20.

• Noticed that the racks in the walk-in cooler have large buildup of white residue. Correct by Nov. 19.

Golden Eggroll: 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

Blue Springs South High School: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy, inspected Sept. 23.

• Observed greenish buildup on the walk-in cooler fans. Correct by Nov. 22.

• Dented can was observed on shelf. CORRECTED. Can was discarded.

Freshman Center: 2103 N.W. Vesper St., inspected Sept. 23. No violations found.

JAG Center Concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

Subway: 2910 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 27.

• Temperature device missing from the reach-in cooler in the lobby. REPEAT. Temperature device missing from the reach-in cooler on front line.

• Observed black buildup on the gaskets to the reach-in cooler on the front line.

• Food handlers not provided for 10 employees. Corrected by Oct. 27.

• Correct other violations by Nov. 26.

China Town Café: 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 28.

• Several containers of food were observed uncovered in walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Observed several scoops in containers such as rice and flour with handles touching food. SECOND REPEAT. CORRECTED. All scoops were placed with handles not touching food.

• Aluminum and cardboard boxes were used to cover shelving by the grills. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Observed dented cans on the can shelf. CORRECTED. Cans were discarded.

• Shelf behind the prep station had accumulation of buildup and debris. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Floors under dishwasher had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Temperature measuring device was missing from the sushi area reach-in cooler. CORRECTED. A thermometer was placed in cooler.

• Back door had damaged door strip, allowing opening on the bottom right corner. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Several containers of potentially hazardous foods and ready-to-eat foods were observed without date marks in the reach-in coolers and walk-in cooler. CORRECTED. All items known when prepared were marked with correct date marks. Items unknown when prepared were discarded.