Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Rainbow Center for Communicative Disorders: 900 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Sept. 17. No violations found.
Sonic Drive-In, 515 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 20.
• Noticed that the racks in the walk-in cooler have large buildup of white residue. Correct by Nov. 19.
Golden Eggroll: 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.
Blue Springs South High School: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy, inspected Sept. 23.
• Observed greenish buildup on the walk-in cooler fans. Correct by Nov. 22.
• Dented can was observed on shelf. CORRECTED. Can was discarded.
Freshman Center: 2103 N.W. Vesper St., inspected Sept. 23. No violations found.
JAG Center Concession: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.
Subway: 2910 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 27.
• Temperature device missing from the reach-in cooler in the lobby. REPEAT. Temperature device missing from the reach-in cooler on front line.
• Observed black buildup on the gaskets to the reach-in cooler on the front line.
• Food handlers not provided for 10 employees. Corrected by Oct. 27.
• Correct other violations by Nov. 26.
China Town Café: 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 28.
• Several containers of food were observed uncovered in walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 27.
• Observed several scoops in containers such as rice and flour with handles touching food. SECOND REPEAT. CORRECTED. All scoops were placed with handles not touching food.
• Aluminum and cardboard boxes were used to cover shelving by the grills. Correct by Nov. 27.
• Observed dented cans on the can shelf. CORRECTED. Cans were discarded.
• Shelf behind the prep station had accumulation of buildup and debris. Correct by Nov. 27.
• Floors under dishwasher had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Nov. 27.
• Temperature measuring device was missing from the sushi area reach-in cooler. CORRECTED. A thermometer was placed in cooler.
• Back door had damaged door strip, allowing opening on the bottom right corner. Correct by Nov. 27.
• Several containers of potentially hazardous foods and ready-to-eat foods were observed without date marks in the reach-in coolers and walk-in cooler. CORRECTED. All items known when prepared were marked with correct date marks. Items unknown when prepared were discarded.