Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte, Kansas City.

In order to be tested for COVID-19, you must first call 816-404-CARE (2273) to get an appointment. The appointment will allow you to arrive during a specific period of time. The call center (816-404-CARE) opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There is no cost for this testing. Testing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:50 and 12:40. Registration is used to make sure that not all persons seeking testing arrive at the same time.

• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed from 11:50 to 12:40), 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. Please register for this testing by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/212633397160151 or by calling 816-404-6416.

• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed from 11:50 to 12:40), 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. Please register for this testing by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/212633427144147 or by calling 816-404-6416.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: COVID testing is being offered every week in the Kansas City area as follows. For further information, visit health.mo.gov/community test or facebook.com/HealthyLivingMo/ or call (877)435-8411. There is no requirement for an appointment or advance registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested.

• Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local 1955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has a COVID hotline manned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays. The number is 877-435-8411.

Other local testing resources: COVID testing is also available at local pharmacies including Hy-Vee Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens and Crosetti’s Health & Wellness in Grain Valley.