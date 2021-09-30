Slavic Fest returns this weekend in Sugar Creek

By The Examiner staff

Sugar Creek's annual Slavic Fest returns this weekend after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Normally held in June, the two-day festival will instead run Saturday and Sunday as “Slavtoberfest” on the grounds outside Mike Onka Community Hall.

The festival runs noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free near the festival grounds (11520 Putnam St.), with a shuttle available.

Slavic Fest pays homage to Sugar Creek's Slavic heritage, as many Eastern European immigrants settled in the area in the early 1900s because of job opportunities, chiefly with Standard Oil. Ethnic foods such as sarma (cabbage rolls), kielbasa (Polish sausage), roznijica (pork kabob), Croatian potato salad and Slavic baked goods will be available, with plenty of music to enjoy.

Saturday events and entertainment include:

• Noon – We Like Pivo.

• 1:30 p.m. – Village Music Jam.

• 2:45 p.m. – Strawberry Hill Folk Ensemble.

• 3 p.m. – Ukranian dancers.

• 4:45 p.m. – Miss Czech-Slovak.

• 5 p.m. – Sugar Creek Tamburitzans.

• 6:15 p.m. – Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe and Kolo Kids.

• 7 p.m. – Cabbage roll relay.

• 7:30 p.m. – Kolograd.

Sunday events and entertainment:

• 11 a.m. – Pints and Praise.

• Noon – Baric Brothers.

• 2 p.m. – Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe and Kolo Kids.

• 3 p.m. – Brian McCarty Band.

• 4:30 p.m. – Cabbage roll relay.

• 4:45 p.m. – Brian McCarty Band.

No coolers, outside food or drink or pets (except service animals) are allowed on festival grounds. Per public health guidelines, masks must be worn inside Onka Hall.

For more information, including to register for the cabbage roll relay, go to: slavicfest.com/slavtoberfest.