National honor for local fallen firefighter

By The Examiner staff

An Independence firefighter who died in the line of duty in last year will be added the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this weekend.

David Jameson, 52, who died May 8, 2020 after a medical episode when he responded to a fire, also served as a hazardous materials technician. His name will be added Saturday evening to the memorial at the National Fire Academy campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland, on a plaque with the names of 86 other firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2020, including seven from Missouri. The plaque will be added during a candlelight service Saturday, and a memorial service will take place Sunday morning – the 40th annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Last year's services were canceled due to the pandemic, so 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 46 firefighters who died in previous years will also be honored. Families of the firefighters will attend, and members of the Independence Department Honor Guard also will attend, but the events are closed to the general public out of health considerations.