Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge.

If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider. It is also best to make an appointment before going to a clinic and/or to call the clinic to make sure that the vaccine you need will be available.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Monday, Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cockerell & McIntosh Pediatrics, 11200 E. Winner Road, Independence. This clinic will offer the 2nd and 3rd does of the Pfizer vaccine. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is needed.

• Monday, Oct. 4, 9:30 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NRCCUA Building at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit. These clinics will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended, especially for persons seeking a 3rd dose of Pfizer or Moderna. To register for an appointment, visit https://jacohd.org/all-events/category/covid-19-vaccine-clinics/2021-10/ where you will click on the vaccine brand you want as well as the date you want. (If you have questions or problems setting up an appointment, call 816-404-6415.)

• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket at Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. This clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointment is required for this clinic.

• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cockerell & McIntosh Pediatrics, 11200 E. Winner Road, Independence. This clinic will offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointments are required.

• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Farview Food Pantry, 18109 E. 12th St. N., Independence. This clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. No appointment required.

• Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Southwood United Church of Christ, 7904 Raytown Road, Raytown. This clinic will offer the second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment needed.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 4 to 7 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library, 211 N. Bynum Road, Lone Jack. This clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments needed.

City of Independence:

• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., Independence City Hall, 111 E. Maple, conference room D. These clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Third doses will be available to persons who qualify. No registration or appointment is required. This is a walk-in clinic.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines

The Jackson County Health Department and Truman Medical Center (both Hospital Hill and Truman Lakewood) are providing third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. In order to determine what third dose you might need, the first thing to do is to talk with your health-care provider. Once you have had that talk, here are the basic rules regarding 3rd doses:

3rd doses come in two kinds: “booster doses” and “additional doses”. It may sound as if those are just two ways of saying the same thing, but there are important differences.

An “additional dose” is one that is available to persons who are immunocompromised, after completing the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna. “Immunocompromised” basically means that the person has a specific medical condition, such as an organ transplant, that may impact their immune system. Those who qualify for an “additional dose” will be required to sign a document stating that they are medically immunocompromised. These persons are allowed to receive an additional dose at any time 28 days after they have received their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. Persons seeking to have an “additional dose” will need to bring their vaccination card with them to the vaccination clinic.

A “booster dose” is given six months after the completion of the initial series to persons meeting the following criteria and is currently only authorized for Pfizer BioNTech (not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson):

• 65 years or older and living in a long-term care setting. These persons should receive the booster.

• 50 to 64 years of age with an underlying medical condition. These persons should receive a booster.

• 18 to 49 years of age with an underlying medical condition. These persons may choose to receive a booster.

• Persons who are 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupation or institutional setting – frontline medical workers, teachers and first responders – may choose to receive a booster.

Persons seeking the Pfizer booster dose will need to bring their vaccine card to the vaccination clinic.

Both the Jackson County Health Department and the Truman Medical Center (Hospital Hill and Truman Lakewood) will be giving additional and booster doses at upcoming clinics. However, persons seeking either a booster or additional dose should make an appointment rather than just walking into a clinic. This is important because the clinics need to plan for the number of doses needed for each vaccine.