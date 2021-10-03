Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Oct. 4.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Stir-fried chicken and vegetables, cold pickled beets, shortbread cookies, Mandarin oranges, wholegrain bread.

• Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomato, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, multigrain bread, tapioca pudding.

• Wednesday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar, root vegetables and kale, tropical fruit mix, multigrain bread.

• Thursday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese with lettuce and tomatoes, pinto beans, orange.

• Friday: Beef patty, salad with tomatoes and carrots, sweet potato wedges, whole grain hamburger bun.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Beef taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, pineapple.

• Tuesday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash and zucchini, salad with chick pea and onion, tropical fruit.

• Wednesday: Vegetable beef stew, steamed broccoli, wheat roll, diced peaches.

• Thursday: Ham au gratin casserole, peas and carrots, Mexican corn, bread pudding.

• Friday: Chili with beans, tossed salad, wheat crackers, pineapple & pears in Jell-O.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dessert.

• Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Barbecued pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.