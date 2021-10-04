The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

History of the American Puppet: 7 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence. The program will consist of a video presentation, followed by a live marionette demonstration. This program is free, but participants are requested to register by calling 816-521-5307 or visiting www.isdschools.ce.eleyo.com.

TUESDAY

Garden Transplanting Class: Noon to 1 p.m., Blue Springs Historical Society, 101 S.W. 15th St., Blue Springs. Tamra Reall, regional director of the University of Missouri extension, discusses how to successfully transplant this fall. This class if free. Please bring a lunch to enjoy on the patio while you learn. Plants will be provided to attendees. For more information, call Joanie Shover, 816-229-8920.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., independence. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Daily drop in classes are $1 each.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. A combo dance/exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and east-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneaker members and daily drop in classes cost $2 per session.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m.., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.