County considers extending mask mandate

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County legislators on Monday are scheduled to vote on extending the county's mask mandate for another month.

Supporting materials sent to legislators cite the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and the relatively low rate of vaccination.

The county requires face masks to be worn in inside public places. The order applies to communities such as Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Lee's Summit – everywhere in the county outside Kansas City and Independence. Kansas City has its own mask mandate. Independence does not.

County Executive Frank White Jr. put the mask mandate into effect in early August. Under a new state law, local mandates need approval every 30 days by elected governing bodies. The County Legislature, voting 6-3, last month extended the current mandate to this Thursday. The requested extension would run through Nov. 7.