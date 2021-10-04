Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Save A Lot: 17403 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 16. No violations found.

Natural Grocers: 19019 E. 48th St. S., inspected Aug. 16. No violations found.

Heritage House: 660 S. Spring St., inspected Aug. 16.

• Single-service and single use articles may not be reused.

Golden Corral: 19120 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Aug. 16.

• Wall in back hallway found with large crack. Must be repaired to a smooth washable surface.

• Condiments must be protected from contamination. Bin of rice found without a lid. CORRECTED Aug. 16.

• 15 employees must provide restaurant with a valid food handler card by 8/30/21 or they will be removed from schedule.

Red Robin: 18810 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 17.

• No trash can available at hand sink closest to office. CORRECTED Aug. 17.

• Paper towels were not in dispenser at hand sink on end of cook line. CORRECTED Aug. 17.

• 38 employees must provide a valid food handler cart to the restaurant by Aug. 31 or they will be removed from schedule.

Hereford House: 19721 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Aug. 18.

• Mold-like substance observed in caulking behind three-compartment sink. Wall beneath three-compartment sink found heavily soiled.

• Employee clothing items and backpack found hanging on shelving unit in ware-washing area. REPEAT.

Independence Events Center (Cable-Dahmer Events Center): 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Aug. 18. No violations found.

La Casa Mexico: 19321 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 19.

• Kitchen staff was observed eating on the cook line.

Salvatore’s: 12801 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 19.

• Waitress noted working with inappropriate nose piercing. Future violations may result in tickets being issued. CORRECTED Aug. 19.

• Stored poisonous/toxic materials not needed for operation and maintenance stored at facility. Spray bottle of Pine Sol found on prep table in back room. CORRECTED Aug. 19.

• All utensils were stored with the food contact surface presented. Utensils were turned over and put back thru the dish machine. CORRECTED Aug. 19.

• Plumbing-hand sink, cross-connections, inaccessible. Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Bucket found in basin of hand sink in stock room. CORRECTED Aug. 19.

Church’s Chicken: 701 N. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 19.

• Spic and Span disinfectant found in spray bottles and hooked to the dispenser at the three-compartment sink. This is not approved for food service and must be removed from the facility.

• Bullnose of fryers noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

Menards: 4101 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected Aug. 24.

• Dented cans found on shelves. Dented cans were removed. CORRECTED Aug. 24.

Community Services League: 404 N. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 24. No violations found.

Evans Catering: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Aug. 24. No violations found.

The Player’s Club: 1501 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 26.

• Food temperature measuring device noted not proper type in cold units.

• Sanitizer not of proper concentration in dishwasher. CORRECTED Aug. 26.

• Single use container being reused to store food in.

• Walk-in freezer not in good repair. Excessive ice buildup in walk-in freezer.

• Floors throughout dirty with grease buildup and debris.

• Walls, ceilings, and floors dirty with buildup and debris.

• Ice machine dirty and noted having sugar mold.

• Reach-in right freezer dirty with buildup and grime.

• Vent hood dirty with excessive grease buildup.