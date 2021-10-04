Van Horn High School in Independence comes up a winner in many ways

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

It was early Friday morning, and the sun was just beginning to glow above the tree line on the east side of the new Van Horn High School football stadium in Independence.

Falcons Activities Director Chris Corrie, who has been at Van Horn since the school was transferred the Independence School District 13 years ago, was out for his daily jog around the track when he stopped in his tracks.

"I don't know, it just hit me that this is all real," said Corrie, referring to the new bleachers and other amenities. "We've dreamed about this since the first day we became a part of the Independence School District, and now, it's all happening."

With many dignitaries, and individuals who paved the way for the annexation on hand Friday night, coach Roshaad Byrd's Falcons turned in their best performance of the season, beating Truman 49-6.

"I have five brothers who played for Van Horn, and I remember when this was just a field of weeds," said senior linebacker Joseph Kroeger. "There was a big sycamore tree over there (pointing at the southwest corner of the field) and there were rocks and broken glass everywhere – it was a mess.”

The voters who approved the school district change “have supported us,” he said, “and we wanted to give them something special tonight on the field, and I think we did."

Van Horn had 454 students at the time of the change and today has 1,100.

The completion of the stadium, along with the bleachers and press box, was made possible by a $43 million bond issue that voters passed in April 2021.

"I am proud to say," said Dale Herl, the superintendent of the Independence School District, "that is one of the highest margins of victory in district history."

Band, choir and orchestra spaces, along with a remodeling of the auditorium and expansion of the lunch room, are to take place next summer as part of that same bond issue.

Friday night belonged to the Falcons, their fans and a group of people Herl calls “the four horsemen of the annexation," who took part in a pregame coin flip.

They are former Superintendent Jim Hinson, former Maywood Baptist Church Pastor Bob Spradling, attorney Steve Mauer and former state Sen. Victor Callahan.

"This facility, everything they have done here at Van Horn, is just amazing," said Hinson. "I always felt like it was the right thing to do, and being here tonight, I know that I – and many other people – were right for leading the charge."

Spradling led the grassroots charge that included Maywood Baptist and eight other churches in and around Independence.

"We handed out flyers, had folks sign petitions – we did everything we could to make this happen," Spradling said. "And tonight is the culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people, and it was worth every minute."

Mauer donated his time to defend the Independence School District throughout the legal challenges during the annexation process.

"At the time all this was happening I was the chairman of the board of the Chamber of Commerce," Mauer said, "and Jim Hinson proposed the idea of annexation, and I told him I would do anything I could to help. It was quite a process. We had to sue the Kansas City School District to get on the ballot. We did, we won, and this is the result. This is just a great night for all of us."

Callahan introduced the bill that allowed the annexation from one school district to the other.

"I was just a small part of the process," said Callahan, who is now on the Missouri State Tax Commission. "It was a joint effort, and you can see by the smiles how special tonight really is."