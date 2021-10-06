Kittens and cats in need of good homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has several kittens that need good homes. Ricky and Riley are 4-month-old kittens that are ready for their forever families.

Kittens are fun but challenging critters. They are like having a toddler. You never know what they are going to do next. If you are up to the adventure and want the entertainment, kittens are for you.

If you are looking for a more mature cat, Stella is looking for her forever home. She is a 1-year-old, shy muted calico who is very sweet. Stella gets along well with other cats. She should be OK with dogs that are gentle with cats.

Abby is a beautiful brown tabby who is almost 2 years old. She was abandoned on ABF’s doorstep with her five kittens. Abby has been rehabilitated and is healthy. She loves to be held. If you have the love to give, Abby will give it back tenfold.

All these cats need good homes. If you are looking for a cat or kitten to join your family and think one of these babies might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application.

ABF does home visits, vet checks, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.