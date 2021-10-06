Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga, 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

History of the American Puppet: 2 p.m., Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence. A video presentation, followed by a live marionette demonstration. This program is free, but you are requested to register by calling 816-521-5307 or visiting www.isdschools.ce.eleyo.com.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Ghost Light: 7 p.m., on the lawn at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. This is a hybrid concert and ghost-story event, weaving together local storytellers and musicians to share frighteningly fun tales. Experience the world of spirits, hauntings and the great unknown. Latinx rock ’n’ rollers, Enrique Chi and Juan-Carlos Chaurand are featured performers. Tickets can be purchased online at https://kcrep.org/show/ghost-light#dates

In addition to the show tonight, there will be shows on October 7, 10, 13, 14 and 17. This is recommended for people over the age of 8 as the program may be a little spooky for younger kids. Bring your own chairs/blankets, etc. Seating begins 1 hour prior to the performance.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.